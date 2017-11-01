Heartfelt: Tyrese Gibson Breaks Down Over Legal Battle With Ex-Wife: ‘Please Don’t Take My Daughter!’ (Video)





Just days after checking himself into a Los Angeles hospital for anxiety and dehydration following a recent custody court hearing with his ex-wife Norma Gibson, today on Instagram, Tyrese Gibson had an emotional breakdown on camera while talking about his current legal battle and pleading with his child’s mother to drop a restraining order against him so he can see his 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

According to Tyrese, he has not seen Shayla in two months.

Watch the emotional video below…

Here’s a video below of Tyrese and his daughter Shayla spending some time together before the restraining order.