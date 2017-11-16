Actor Terry Crews Calls Out His Alleged Male S#xual Assaulter By Name: ‘I Will Not Be Shamed!’ (Video)





Yesterday, former NFL player turned actor Terry Crews sat down with “Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan and detailed his alleged s#xual assault by a Hollywood talent agent.

During the interview, Terry Crews publicly named for the first time the high-powered talent agent, Adam Venit, he claims groped him at an industry party and said he would “not be shamed” about the alleged assault.

Crews, 49, says, “Back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam Venit, who is head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor, one of the biggest agencies in the world, period. He’s connected to probably everyone I know in the business … I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever.”

Watch the interview below…