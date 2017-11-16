Watch: NFL Star Marvin Jones Auditions For The New American Idol…..Blows The Judges Away!! (Video)





Over the summer, Detroit Lions star wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. decided to showcase his vocal talent and audition for the new American Idol show in Nashville.

In front of the new show’s judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Jones blew them away by singing “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which left Katie Perry asking him why he didn’t go into music instead of professional football.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the audition videos below:

Jones says he’s been singing since he was a kid. Here’s another video below of Jones singing “Alcoholic” by Common Kings.

Watch the video below:

Marvin Jones Jr. is married to wife Jazmyn Jones and they have 4 beautiful kids together. Marvin and Jazmyn have been together since high school. After dating for two years, the highschool sweethearts became parents and welcomed their first child when Jones was just an 18-year-old freshman at the University of California.

Jazmyn gave birth to their first child…a baby boy named Marvin Jones III on January 12, 2009. Shortly after the birth, Jazmyn moved in with Marvin after his sophomore season, so he would be able to see his son on a regular basis and a build a bond. The couple had their second baby in October of 2011, followed by their third and fourth son a few years later.

Jazmyn Jones was born Jazmyn Mathis. Jazmyn, who is from Fontana, California, attended Etiwanda High School and studied at Berkeley City College.

Marvin Jones Jr.currently plays wide receiver for the NFL’s Detroit Lions. Jones was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 5th round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of California. On March 11th, 2016, the Detroit Lions signed Jones to a five-year, $40 million contract.

FLIP THE PAGES BELOW TO SEE MORE PICS OF MARVIN AND JAZMYN TOGETHER>>>>>>>>