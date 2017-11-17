Congratulations: NBA Star Derrick Rose And Girlfriend Alaina Anderson Expecting First Child Together! (VIDEO)





TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate NBA star Derrick Rose and his girlfriend Alaina Anderson on expecting their first child together.

Derrick and Alaina Anderson reportedly started dating around this time last year. Alaina posted the photo below on her Instagram page showing off a baby bump with a caption saying “6 months.”

Alaina Anderson is reportedly an Instagram model who was born in Tennessee on November 16th, 1994.

This will be Derrick’s second child. Derrick has one son, Derrick Rose Jr., with is ex-girlfriend Mieka Reese.

