After NFL star Andre Branch signed his new three-year, $24 million contract extension, the first person he had on his mind was his mom Paulette Battle.

Just a few days before the start of the 2017 training camp, Branch surprised his mother Paulette with not only a great big house, but one with a brand new Mercedes-Benz truck in the garage.

Watch the heartfelt video below: