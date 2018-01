A New York teacher named Frederick Joseph has raised more than $30,000 dollars so kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem could go see the upcoming new Marvel movie “Black Panther.” In addition, Mr. Joseph and GoFundMe are using the #BlackPantherChallenge to ensure other kids around the country can see it too.

Watch the video below:

A post shared by BuzzFeed News (@buzzfeednews) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:11pm PST

If you would like to donate to the #BlackPantherChallenge, click here!!