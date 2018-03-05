Chadwick Boseman’s Girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward
Larry Nance Jr’s Fiancee Hailey Pince



Meet Hailey Pince, fiancée of NBA star Larry Nance Jr.

Larry and Hailey met at the University of Wyoming where Pince was a swimmer and Nance was a star basketball player.

Larry proposed to Hailey on September 13th, 2007. Hailey posted a photo of the ring Larry gave her along with the caption below.

Larry and Hailey are set to get married on Tuesday, July 17th, 2018, in Maui Hawaii.


Hailey, 23, is currently working as fashion model. She graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.A. degree in Mathematics/Science.

Larry Nance currently plays for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Nance was drafted 27th overall in the 2015 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. In February 2018, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nance Jr. is the son of Larry Nance Sr., a former NBA star who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns. Nance Sr. was a three-time NBA All-Star and won the league’s first Slam Dunk Contest.


Photo Source/Credit: Larry Nance/Hailey Pince

