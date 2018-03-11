Rapper Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Tia Kemp Challenges His Other Baby Mama Lastonia Leviston To A Boxing Match After Lastonia Threatened To Shoot Her For Visiting Ross At Hospital (Video)
Shaq’s Mother Ms. Lucille Surprises Him On His 46th Birthday!! (Video)
Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Announce Separation After Two Tears Of Marriage! (Video)
NBA Star Dwyane Wade Pays Surprise Visit To Parkland High Student Survivors During First Full Day Of Classes! (Video)
CNN’s Angela Rye Goes Off On Alice Stewart For Criticizing Her Boyfriend Common’s Oscars Performance Calling Out The NRA! (Video)

Retired NFL Star Terrell Owens Gets Stem Cell Surgery To Help Repair His Joints, Tendons And Ligaments (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that retired NFL star Terrell Owens went under the knife for a stem cell surgery to help repair his damaged joints, tendons and ligaments.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

TMZ Sports was invited into the operating room for the procedure and captured some of the surgery on video below.

Owens visited Dr. Raj from the Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute for a treatment he essentially described as bone marrow-derived stem cell injections.

So, what does that all mean? He takes stem cells from the hip bone and injects them into damaged areas of the body. “I’m utilizing regenerative cells to regenerate and repair joints, tendons, and ligaments,” Raj tells us. “It’s minimally invasive. In T.O.’s case, he damaged himself from years and years of football. He had both knees, both shoulders, both elbows (triceps tendonitis) and right hip done.”

Owens says the move isn’t part of an NFL comeback — he just wants to stay healthy and feeling good as he hits his mid-40s.

Watch the video below:

It is amazing what medical science is coming up with these days. We are still shocked the medical industry has not found a cure for cancer yet….but a cure actually exist.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Congratulations: Ice Cube Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame! (Video)
Alrighty Then: LeBron James Dancing In Spandex At The Gym! (Video)
NFL Wives Connect On Facebook To Support Each Other On Their Husbands' Long-Term Health Challenges! ...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off His Exotic Car Collection And Gives A Mini Tour Of His 22,000 Sq. Ft....
Watch: Dwyane Wade Releases New 'BackCourt' Reality Show Giving Fans A Look Into His Personal Life! ...
Kevin Durant Donates $3 Million Dollars To His Alma Mater The University of Texas (Video)
NBA Star Gerald Green Helping Those Still Impacted By Hurricane Harvey (Video)
NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Shoots His Shot At Singer SZA; Says She Can Have Whatever She Wants For Valent...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment