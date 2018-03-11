Retired NFL Star Terrell Owens Gets Stem Cell Surgery To Help Repair His Joints, Tendons And Ligaments (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that retired NFL star Terrell Owens went under the knife for a stem cell surgery to help repair his damaged joints, tendons and ligaments.

TMZ Sports was invited into the operating room for the procedure and captured some of the surgery on video below.

Owens visited Dr. Raj from the Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute for a treatment he essentially described as bone marrow-derived stem cell injections.

So, what does that all mean? He takes stem cells from the hip bone and injects them into damaged areas of the body. “I’m utilizing regenerative cells to regenerate and repair joints, tendons, and ligaments,” Raj tells us. “It’s minimally invasive. In T.O.’s case, he damaged himself from years and years of football. He had both knees, both shoulders, both elbows (triceps tendonitis) and right hip done.”

Owens says the move isn’t part of an NFL comeback — he just wants to stay healthy and feeling good as he hits his mid-40s.

Watch the video below: