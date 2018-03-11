Rapper Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Tia Kemp Challenges His Other Baby Mama Lastonia Leviston To A Boxing Match After Lastonia Threatened To Shoot Her For Visiting Ross At Hospital (Video)
Shaq’s Mother Ms. Lucille Surprises Him On His 46th Birthday!! (Video)
Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Announce Separation After Two Tears Of Marriage! (Video)
NBA Star Dwyane Wade Pays Surprise Visit To Parkland High Student Survivors During First Full Day Of Classes! (Video)
CNN’s Angela Rye Goes Off On Alice Stewart For Criticizing Her Boyfriend Common’s Oscars Performance Calling Out The NRA! (Video)

Watch: NBA Star Victor Oladipo Shows Off His Amazing Voice (Video)



Check out NBA star Victor Oladipo showing off his amazing voice.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

In case you ladies are wondering if Victor is single or taken, we can’t confirm anything at this time. The only info we know is Victor allegedly being linked to model Bria Myles..but we cant confirm their relationship.

Back on December 2017, several news sites speculated that Victor was dating Bria Myles after she posted a picture of herself on the court at the Indiana Pacers game on December 10th,2017. She also called him “Bae” on her Instagram page…so take it for what it’s worth.

Victor Oladipo currently plays for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. He played college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers. Oladipo was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and next to the Pacers in 2017 and became a first-time NBA All-Star during his first season.


Photo Source/Credit: Bria Myles

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Congratulations: Robert Griffith III And Fiancee Grete Sadeiko Welcome Baby Girl (Photos)
Look Inside The Conquest KNIGHT XV - The World's Most Luxurious Armored Vehicle (Video)
Alarming: New Study Finds CTE Brain Disease In 99 Percent Of Deceased NFL Players’ Brains! (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off His Exotic Car Collection And Gives A Mini Tour Of His 22,000 Sq. Ft....
NFL Star Emmitt Smith Speaks On His Business Portfolios - Investing In Real Estate, His Construction...
Got Him: ESPN Staff Surprises Paul Pierce With 40th 'Wheelchair' Birthday Cake! (Video)
LaVar Ball Shows Off New 16,000-Square-Foot House: 'It's The Best House In Chino Hills!' (Video)
Watch: NFL Star Andre Branch Suprises His Mother With A Home And New Mercedes Truck! (Video)

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment