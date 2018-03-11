Watch: NBA Star Victor Oladipo Shows Off His Amazing Voice (Video)





Check out NBA star Victor Oladipo showing off his amazing voice.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

In case you ladies are wondering if Victor is single or taken, we can’t confirm anything at this time. The only info we know is Victor allegedly being linked to model Bria Myles..but we cant confirm their relationship.

Back on December 2017, several news sites speculated that Victor was dating Bria Myles after she posted a picture of herself on the court at the Indiana Pacers game on December 10th,2017. She also called him “Bae” on her Instagram page…so take it for what it’s worth.

Victor Oladipo currently plays for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. He played college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers. Oladipo was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and next to the Pacers in 2017 and became a first-time NBA All-Star during his first season.



Photo Source/Credit: Bria Myles