Watch: DJ Envy Confronts Guest Desus & Mero Over A Joke They Made About His Wife Gia Casey! (Video)



Earlier this morning on the “Breakfast Club,” DJ Envy confronted guest Desus and Mero over a joke they made about his wife Gia Casey on their show insinuating she’s only with Envy because of the big checks he brings home.

During the show’s segment, Envy got so hot…he walked out the interview.

Watch the uncomfortable interview below:

After confronting Desus and Mero about his wife, Envy later explained why he was so upset and walked out the interview.

See video below:

