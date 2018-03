“Basketball Wives” stars Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal sat down to play a game of “Who Would YOU Call?” with TMZ…and was asked to choose which one of exes she would call first to save her life.

Lozada says if her life was on the line and she could only call one of her exes, she’d call Chad Johnson in a heartbeat, despite their domestic violence incident.

Watch the video below: