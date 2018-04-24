NFL Star David Irving’s Girlfriend Angela Sanchez Hacks His Twitter Account And Accuses Him of Domestic Violence, But Now Admits She Lied About It. (Video)

Teyana Taylor Dishes On How She First Met NBA Hubby Iman Shumpert, Motherhood And Why They Got Married In The Bathroom. (Video)
TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com has learned that NFL star David Irving‘s girlfriend, Angela Sanchez, has retracted her claims of domestic abuse….after she hacked into his Twitter account and accused him of domestic violence.

Frisco (Texas) police began investigating Sanchez’s allegations after she called them twice Sunday night. Yesterday, Sanchez said in a statement she lied to police because she was “emotional and upset.”

Sanchez told the Dallas Morning News: “On April 22nd, the father of my child and my current boyfriend had a vocal argument that spilled out into our front yard.” “My neighbors were concerned and called 911. I was very upset and made some allegations that were false at the time due to our vocal argument and my emotional state. I had no intentions of getting David into trouble. I was just very emotional and upset. I would like to be clear, although our relationship is not perfect, we love one another and David not put his hands on me at any time. I’m deeply sorry this has caused both of us so much unwanted and undue attention. David is a great father and our focus is working on our relationship and raising our beautiful daughter.”

Watch the video below for more details on this story.

David and Angela are high school sweethearts. They first met at San Jacinto High School in California and soon after began dating. The two welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Zoe, who was born on December 5th, 2012.

Fighting is nothing new to Angela, because she is an MMA fighter.

Yesterday, Angela spoke out about the incident with ESPN’s Jason Minnix and Rob Thompson on “The Blitz”and explained what really happened.

Listen to the interview below:

