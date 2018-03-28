NFL Baller Trevone Boykins Says He’s Innocent After Gilrfriend Shabrika Bailey Details How He Assaulted Her, Broke Her Jaw And Left Her Bloody On Floor! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com has learned that NFL baller Trevone Boykin has been released from the Seattle Seahawks after his girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, accused him of assaulting her, choking her, breaking her jaw and leaving her on the floor bleeding after an intense argument.

With a broken jaw swollen and wired shut, Shabrika Bailey sat down with WFAA.com in Dallas and detailed the alleged abuse she suffered while with Boykin.

Bailey, who says she has been in a relationship with Boykin since their high school days in Mesquite, says she was at his home in Mansfield last Tuesday night when they began to argue over a text message he wanted to see on her phone. She says she refused to unlock the phone.

“So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down. And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all,” Bailey told WFAA.

“The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor.”

Bailey says Boykin eventually dragged her to a bathtub, took her clothes off and tried to clean her up. Hours later, on Wednesday, she said Boykin drove her to Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite. But when hospital staff separated the couple and began asking them questions independently, she said Boykin fled the hospital and never returned.

Bailey suffered a broken jaw on both her left and right sides. Then, because she was having difficulty breathing from a swollen and constricted airway, she was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for further treatment. She was released from the hospital on Saturday, three days later.

“And I’ve never seen that much blood. I thought I was bleeding from somewhere else cause it was so much blood, completely,” Bailey said.

Bailey is the same woman who was arrested with Boykin in March of 2017. Boykin was a passenger in her car when she backed into the outside wall of a nightclub in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas striking and injuring several pedestrians at 2 a.m. Bailey was arrested on charges of intoxication assault.

Boykin, who initially fled the scene on foot but returned, was also arrested for public intoxication and possession of marijuana when he told police the 6.9 grams of pot in the backseat of the car belonged to him.

Now a year later, Bailey says the cause of that crash was also because Boykin was attacking her.

“He leaned over, attacked me, and choked me unconscious which made the car go into drive to reverse,” she said.