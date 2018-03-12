NFL Star Roy Miller’s Wife Nicole Miller Tells Judge He’s An Abusive Alcoholic And Hiding Money So He Doesn’t Have to Pay Her In Divorce. (Video)

Rapper Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Tia Kemp Challenges His Other Baby Mama Lastonia Leviston To A Boxing Match After Lastonia Threatened To Shoot Her For Visiting Ross At Hospital (Video)
TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com has learned that NFL Star Roy Miller’s wife, Nicole Miller, told a judge that he’s an abusive alcoholic and hiding money so he does not have to pay her in their divorce.

TMZ Sports reports:

30-year-old Miller was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs back in November following a domestic violence arrest in Florida — despite signing a 1-year, $1.4 million deal before the season.

Now, Miller’s wife has hit Roy with divorce papers — and also got a temporary restraining order against him claiming the Nov. attack, in which he ripped hair out of her head, occurred in front of one of their kids.

Miller’s wife also claims he’s been drinking excessively and it’s impaired his ability to parent.

But, on top of all that … Miller’s wife claims she noticed the NFL player has been taking HUGE amounts of money out of their joint bank account — more than $400,000 — and she’s concerned he’s trying to hide the cash before she gets her cut in the divorce.

Miller, who has reportedly made more than $17 million throughout his NFL career, filed court documents of his own denying the allegations.

Nicole and Roy have three children, tow daughters and one son.

Roy Miller is currently a free agent. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played college football at Texas. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs.

