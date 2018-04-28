Congratulations: Saquon Barkley And Girlfriend Anna Congdon Welcome Baby Girl Two Days Before 2018 NFL Draft. (Video)
NFL Star David Irving’s Girlfriend Angela Sanchez Hacks His Twitter Account And Accuses Him of Domestic Violence, But Now Admits She Lied About It. (Video)
Inspiring: Meet Shaquem Griffin, The One-Handed Linebacker Who May Be Drafted Into NFL! (Video)
LeBron James And Wife Savannah Go On Instagram Live For The First Time Before Game 3 Against Pacers (Video)
Daymond John Speaks On How His Mother Margot Helped Him Build His Billion Dollar Business From Her Living Room! (Video)

Inspiring: Meet Ashley Derby, The Youngest Chick-Fil-A Owner In History Who Has Opened 2 Locations! (Video)



Meet Ashley Derby, the youngest franchise Chick-fil-A owner in history. Ashley, who is 26-years-old, opened her 2nd location on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But her Chick-fil-A story started many years before: Lamothe began working at a Chick-fil-A restaurant outside of Atlanta, Ga., when she was 15 years old as a way to earn enough money to buy her first car. Turned out, she liked the job, and when it came time to attend Spelman College, she began working at the Chick-fil-A restaurant near campus as a director on the leadership team.

“At the time, I thought it was just a great job to have while pursuing my degree in theatre,” says Lamothe. That is, until her restaurant Operator pulled her aside to ask about her long-term goals and recommend a career in leadership.

She changed her major to economics to pursue owning her own Chick-fil-A restaurant – a dream she achieved in 2011, only five years after graduating from college. Perhaps it’s only fitting that Lamothe’s first restaurant was the Chick-fil-A restaurant across the street from the University of Southern California. This past Thurday, she opened her newest location in Los Angeles at 7th & Fig.

Watch the inspirational video below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Diddy: "I Want To Buy The NFL's Carolina Panthers & ‘Immediately’ Sign Colin Kaepernick" (VIDEO)
Tavis Smiley Speaks Out About PBS' Sexual Harassment Allegations: "They Made A Huge Mistake!" (Video...
R.I.P. - Ex-NBA Star Rasual Butler And His Wife Leah Labelle Killed In Car Accident! (Video)
Watch: Dwyane Wade Flies From Cleveland To Miami To Surprise His Son Zaire With A Brand New Car! (Vi...
Rapper Drake Gifts Fan $50,000 Dollar College Scholarship And $25K To Miami Senior High School! (Vid...
Wow: Woman Confesses To Wendy Williams That She's Having S#x With Her Boyfriend's Best Friend And Wa...
Paying It Forward: Drake Buys $50,000 Worth Of Groceries For All The Shoppers At Supermarket! (Video...
Tracy Morgan Talks New Show Last O.G, Giving Back To The Hood In Brooklyn, Having Dinner With Morgan...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment