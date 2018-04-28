Inspiring: Meet Ashley Derby, The Youngest Chick-Fil-A Owner In History Who Has Opened 2 Locations! (Video)





Meet Ashley Derby, the youngest franchise Chick-fil-A owner in history. Ashley, who is 26-years-old, opened her 2nd location on Thursday.

But her Chick-fil-A story started many years before: Lamothe began working at a Chick-fil-A restaurant outside of Atlanta, Ga., when she was 15 years old as a way to earn enough money to buy her first car. Turned out, she liked the job, and when it came time to attend Spelman College, she began working at the Chick-fil-A restaurant near campus as a director on the leadership team.

“At the time, I thought it was just a great job to have while pursuing my degree in theatre,” says Lamothe. That is, until her restaurant Operator pulled her aside to ask about her long-term goals and recommend a career in leadership.

She changed her major to economics to pursue owning her own Chick-fil-A restaurant – a dream she achieved in 2011, only five years after graduating from college. Perhaps it’s only fitting that Lamothe’s first restaurant was the Chick-fil-A restaurant across the street from the University of Southern California. This past Thurday, she opened her newest location in Los Angeles at 7th & Fig.

