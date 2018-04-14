Teyana Taylor Dishes On How She First Met NBA Hubby Iman Shumpert, Motherhood And Why They Got Married In The Bathroom. (Video)
During the Los Angeles Lakers final two games to end the regular season earlier this week, Andre Ingram’s wife, Marilee, spoke about her husband’s NBA debut and journey while on the sideline at Staples Center.

The 32-year-old NBA rookie, Ingram, played 11 years in the “D League” (developmental league) before being called up to the Laker’s regular roster to make his long-awaited NBA debut Tuesday night at the staples center.

Andre’s wife, Marilee, said she thought the phone call was just going to be about when Andre was coming home after his latest season in the G-League, but instead, it was to tell her that he was making his NBA debut.

Watch the videos below:

