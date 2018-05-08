Watch: Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes Again To Longtime Fiancee Kesha Ward On The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet (Video)
DJ Khaled Explains Why He Doesn’t ‘Go Down’ On His Wife Nicole Tuck…But Expects It From Her Because He’s The King (Video)
NFL Baller Reuben Foster’s Ex-Girlfriend Elissa Ennis Admits She Lied About Domestic Violence Incident! (Video)
Ex-NBA Star And Coach Byron Scott Responds To His Ex-Wife Anita Scott Demanding $60k A Month In Support, Now He’s Dating ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member Cecilia Gutierrez! (Video)
NFL Star Orlando Franklin Retires To Become Full-Time Father To His New Born Son! (Photos)

Larry Fitzgerald’s Girlfriend Melissa Blakesley



Meet Melissa Blakesley, girlfriend of NFL star Larry Fitzgerald.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

We are not sure when or how Larry and Melissa first met, but we do know photos of the two together first started circulating in 2014.

Larry and Melissa have one child together, a son named Apollo, who was born on April 23rd, 2013.

Just Like Larry, Melissa has one older son from a previous relationship.

Larry Fitzgerald currently plays for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Larry was drafted by the Cardinals third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played college football at Pittsburgh, where he earned unanimous All-American honors.


Photo Source/Credit: Melissa Blakesley

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Former NFL Star Derrick Ward Accused Of Allegedly Assaulting And Threatening To Kill His Wife (Video...
Robert Griffin III Proclaims His Love For Fiancee Greta Sadeiko: "I Love This Woman! (Video)
Man Who Shot And Killed Ex-NFL Player Joe Mcnight Found Gulity of Manslaughter! (Video)
Colin Kaepernick And Steph Curry Match Donations To Youth Counseling Organization! (Video)
NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Shoots His Shot At Singer SZA; Says She Can Have Whatever She Wants For Valent...
DJ Envy And His Wife Gia Casey Open Up About His Infidelity And Who Helped Them Save Their Marriage!...
Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On His Massive Business Investments And Growing List Of Advertising Endorsem...
NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises His Little Sister A Brand New Jeep For Her 16th Birthday! (Vide...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment