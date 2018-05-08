



Meet Melissa Blakesley, girlfriend of NFL star Larry Fitzgerald.

We are not sure when or how Larry and Melissa first met, but we do know photos of the two together first started circulating in 2014.

Larry and Melissa have one child together, a son named Apollo, who was born on April 23rd, 2013.

Just Like Larry, Melissa has one older son from a previous relationship.

Larry Fitzgerald currently plays for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Larry was drafted by the Cardinals third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played college football at Pittsburgh, where he earned unanimous All-American honors.



Photo Source/Credit: Melissa Blakesley