Tristan Thompson Says Wife Khloe Can’t Blame Him For Cheating Because “It’s An Unspoken Rule That NBA Players Hook-Up With Groupies On The Road.” (Video)



Even after NBA star Thompson’s cheating escapades got exposed, sources close to Khloe Kardashian say she has forgave him and everything appears to be working out. In fact, the pair was spotted out in public last week together having lunch.

Us Weekly reports:

Tristan Thompson was “absolutely devastated” that he hurt Khloé Kardashian, who was nine months pregnant when news of his infidelity broke, but was also “relieved that it had come out.

“Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan for cheating on her, and it really wasn’t hard for her to do because he literally broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True,” the insider tells Us. “Tristan was absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé. Adding to the grief, was, of course, the timing of when it all came out, the days before she gave birth.”

“Tristan explained to Khloé that there were women constantly throwing themselves at him, and he felt pressure to not refuse them because it’s the unspoken rule in the NBA that players hook-up with groupies on the road.”

“He has promised Khloé to never cheat on her again,” the source adds. “She has chosen to believe him.”

