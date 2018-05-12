



Meet Meghan Brock Johnson, wife of NFL star David Johnson.

David and Meghan are college sweethearts who met while attending The University of Northern Iowa.

David and Meghan got engaged in June 2015. The pair married on April 8th, 2016, in Tempe, Arizona.

Shortly after tying the knot, on July 8th, 2016, the pair announced they were expecting their first child. On January 19th, 2017, Meghan gave birth to their son named David Jerome Johnson Jr.

Meghan Brock was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Meghan is a certified nurse. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa.

As of this writing, David Johnson currently plays for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played college football at Northern Iowa.

On May 18th, 2015, Johnson signed a four-year, $2.9 million contract with a $639,373 signing bonus and $639,373 guaranteed.

Photo Source/Credit: Meghan Johnson/David Johnson