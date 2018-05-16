LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Joins Sports Drink Company ‘K+ Organics’ As A Co-Founding Partner (Video)





TheBallerlife.com – Ballerwives.com has learned that NBA star LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, has joined K+ Organics team as a Co-Founding partner for their kid-friendly sports drink line.

Last week, K+ Organics announced a new flavor of their organic, kid-friendly sports drink line to debut this spring. Developed by K+ founding partner, Savannah James, the new Lemonade flavor will be the fourth flavor released by the company after the inaugural Fruit Punch, Orange, and Lime flavors.

The decision to create a new flavor was spurred by founding partners Velana Colón’s and Savannah James’ mission to provide a parent-approved sports beverage with significantly less sugar while staying true to their desire to incorporate tastes that kids love. K+’s newly formulated Lemonade flavor will come in a full serving 16.9 oz. bottle only, containing 80 calories while also including 100% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamins B5, B6, and B12 also found in the existing three flavors.

“As a mom of three active kids, my family and their health comes first,” says James. “After spending a lot of time and research looking for a sports drink I could feel good about giving them, I’m excited to partner with K+ Organics and help create products that parents can have confidence in. I can’t wait for people to try the new Lemonade flavor that I hope parents and kids alike will enjoy knowing it was developed with them in mind.”

As part of their mission, K+ Organics will be creating a Mombassador Program starting this year aimed towards bringing like-minded moms, and parents in general, together to share ideas and parenting insights. More details to be announced soon.

Colón said, “Our mission at K+ organics is to deliver healthier products for our young athletes and families. We looked at the products in this space and found too much sugar and an overwhelming amount of chemicals in general. That’s when we decided to make our own!”

About K+ Organics

K+ Organics is majority owned and operated by women. The company is led by two like-minded moms and founding partners, Velana Colón and Savannah James, after a long search for a healthier kid-friendly sports drink. With six athletic kids between them, the need for a sports drink that both provided the necessary vitamins and minerals, and tasted great, was paramount. K+ Organics’ range of Organic and artificial preservative-free sports drinks currently come in three flavors: Fruit Punch, Orange, and Lime. K+ Organics products can be found in-store at Bristol Farms, Erewhon, New Seasons, and Vicente Foods and online at Amazon.com and Kplusorganics.com.