NFL Star Adrian Peterson’s Alleged Side Chick Heart Malone Releases Their Alleged Secret DM’s On Her Instagram Page…And Then Deletes It. (Video – Pics))

Did NFL star Adrian Peterson get exposed for cheating on his wife?

Well, Bossip.com reports:

Adrian Peterson seems to be having some relationship issues with his side chick. A woman named Heart Malone is claiming she’s been rocking hard in the shadows with AP for nearly 4 years and met him just two days after he met his wife. Allegedly, they’ve been having an amazing secret relationship ever since 2014. Malone says she’s now fed up with being treated like a piece of meat by the man she loves and put some of their dirty, filthy creeping shenanigans on blast.

Heart Malone had posted and deleted DM’s supposedly from AP to her that shows he’s initiating sexy time with her, behind his wife Ashley’s back. He even (allegedly) suggested Heart come to the same place where Ashley might pull up, it’s messy!

“Sports Gossip” has released some screen shots of the direct messages that they claim came from Heart Malone, who has since deleted the post from her Instagram.

See alleged DM’s below:

A post shared by Geeyonc’e (@heart_malone) on

Here a photo below of Adrian and his wife Ashley.

