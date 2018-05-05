Congratulations: Saquon Barkley And Girlfriend Anna Congdon Welcome Baby Girl Two Days Before 2018 NFL Draft. (Video)
NFL Star Orlando Franklin Retires To Become Full-Time Father To His New Born Son! (Photos)



After being cut by the Washington Redskins on May 3rd, 2018, NFL star offensive lineman Orlando Franklin decided to cut his football career short and retired, saying he wants to be spend more time being a good full-time father.

Franklin took to his Instagram page to announce his retirement saying:

Hope everyone is having a wonderful day and god bless.

Me and my beautiful wife.

Orlando posted a photo below of his little cute bundle of joy..

My heart and my soul. Born A King

Orlando and his wife Kiaana Turner Franklin married on July 9th, 2016. This is the couple’s first child together. Orlando describes Kiaana as the love of his life and best friend.

