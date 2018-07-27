NFL Star Robert Griffin III’s Wife Grete Griffin And Daughter Meet Up With Him After Practice In Training Camp! (Video)





After almost finishing his first full week of practice in this year’s training camp, the newly signed Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III saved his best performance for last…when he met up with his wife Grete and his two-year-old daughter on the field after practice.

This is Robert Griffin III, nicknamed RG3 or RGIII, first time back on the field ever since getting hurt during the 2016-2017 season.

After divorcing his college sweetheart and first wife Rebecca Liddicoat, who gave birth to his first child on May 21st, 2015, Robert moved on and became romantically linked to Estonian heptathlete Grete Šadeiko in August 2016.

Soon after, Grete got pregnant and the couple announced their engaged on May 13th, 2017. Two months later Robert and Grete announced via Instagram the birth of their daughter, Gloria Griffin. The couple married on March 10th, 2018.

Robert, who played college football at Baylor University, where he won the 2011 Heisman Trophy, was drafted by the Washington Redskins second overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. On July 18th, 2012, the Redskins officially signed him to a four-year, $21.1 million contract with a $13.8 million signing bonus.

However, on March 7th, 2016, Griffin was unfortunately released by the Redskins after major injury.

After major rehabilitation, Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Cleveland Browns on March 24th, 2016. After getting injured again, Griffin was released by the browns.

On April 4th, 2018, Griffin signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.