Congratulations: Saquon Barkley And Girlfriend Anna Congdon Welcome Baby Girl Two Days Before 2018 NFL Draft. (Video)
NFL Star David Irving’s Girlfriend Angela Sanchez Hacks His Twitter Account And Accuses Him of Domestic Violence, But Now Admits She Lied About It. (Video)
Inspiring: Meet Shaquem Griffin, The One-Handed Linebacker Who May Be Drafted Into NFL! (Video)
LeBron James And Wife Savannah Go On Instagram Live For The First Time Before Game 3 Against Pacers (Video)
Daymond John Speaks On How His Mother Margot Helped Him Build His Billion Dollar Business From Her Living Room! (Video)

NFL Baller Reuben Foster’s Ex-Girlfriend Elissa Ennis Admits She Lied About Domestic Violence Incident! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL baller Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis has recanted her story and admitted she lied about domestic violence incident that allegedly went down this past February.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

TMZ reports:

Elissa Ennis released a statement through her lawyer Wednesday, essentially taking back her accusations against Foster stemming from a February incident.

Ennis reportedly claims Foster “did not strike her, injure her or threaten her,” and adds that her injuries were “the result of a physical fight with another woman, and that Foster tried to end his relationship with Ennis after he learned of the fight.”

She also claims there’s video of the fight that proves Foster is innocent of the charges against him. Her lawyer adds that Ennis “was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would ‘trash his career.'”

As we reported, Foster was charged with felony domestic violence for allegedly dragging Ennis by her hair, physically throwing her out of the house, and punching her in the head 8 to 10 times … which hospitalized her.

Watch the video below for more details on this story.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Adorable: LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Perfectly Impersonates Her Dad Reacting To Referee Calls Duri...
NBA Star Gerald Green Helping Those Still Impacted By Hurricane Harvey (Video)
NFL Star Fletcher Cox Explains Why He Cheated With Married Woman And Told Her He Wanted To Impregnat...
Watch: Dwyane Wade Flies From Cleveland To Miami To Surprise His Son Zaire With A Brand New Car! (Vi...
Big Balling: Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Odell Beckham Jr. His Rare $2.9 Million Dollar Bugatti Chiron C...
Watch: NBA Star Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Throws Him A Surprise Party For His 30th Birthday (Video)
Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend Jamie Lynn Shows Off $3 Million Dollars Worth Of Diamonds At NBA Game ...
NFL Star David Irving’s Girlfriend Angela Sanchez Hacks His Twitter Account And Accuses Him of Domes...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment