NFL Baller Reuben Foster’s Ex-Girlfriend Elissa Ennis Admits She Lied About Domestic Violence Incident! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL baller Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis has recanted her story and admitted she lied about domestic violence incident that allegedly went down this past February.

TMZ reports:

Elissa Ennis released a statement through her lawyer Wednesday, essentially taking back her accusations against Foster stemming from a February incident.

Ennis reportedly claims Foster “did not strike her, injure her or threaten her,” and adds that her injuries were “the result of a physical fight with another woman, and that Foster tried to end his relationship with Ennis after he learned of the fight.”

She also claims there’s video of the fight that proves Foster is innocent of the charges against him. Her lawyer adds that Ennis “was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would ‘trash his career.'”

As we reported, Foster was charged with felony domestic violence for allegedly dragging Ennis by her hair, physically throwing her out of the house, and punching her in the head 8 to 10 times … which hospitalized her.