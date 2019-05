Rapper-actor Drake is taking balling to a whole new level!!!

Earlier this week, the Cash Money rapper Drake showed off his new private 767 jet, named “Air Drake,” on Instagram.

According to reports, the jet is part of a partnership with a Canadian cargo company, Cargojet, whose CEO is Ajay Virmani.

In the video, Drake can be heard saying, “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners,” while speaking about his private plane.

Watch the videos below: