Two of the most outspoken NFL football players, Martellus Bennett and Michael Bennett, spoke with CBS’s Jeff Glor about Super Bowl 51, their childhood, sibling rivalry and more. Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett won his first championship ring in 2014 and will be cheering on his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the New England Patriots who’s chasing his first championship this Sunday in Super Bowl 51.

Watch the video below…..