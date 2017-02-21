So Sweet: Couple’s Love Story Goes Viral Thanks To Beyonce’s Mother!





Check out this Michigan couple’s sweet love story that has gone viral on social media thanks to Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson.

Meet Javier Reed and Sha’Tarra Johnson, a young, inspiring couple who has been dating for three years. Recently, Javier popped the big question to Sha’Tarra and documented the proposal on his Instagram page. In one of his post, he posted a photo of the two together with a sweet, heart-felt caption revealing that Sha’Tarra brought him closer to God and made his “world bigger.”

Check out the photo and caption below….

Also, watch the video below J. Reed proposing to Sha’Tarra……

As the couple’s family and friends gushed and commented on Javier’s post, it also caught the attention of Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, who admitted that she got all teary-eyed over Javier’s impressive words to his soon-to-be wife.

Here’s what Mama Tina said below:

Sha’Tarra Johnson is woman of GOD and student at WSU, majoring in Public Relations.

Javier Reed is an aspiring rapper and also works as a Program Manager for #BeyondBasics, a literacy non profit that rises the reading level of kids in grades 2nd-12th.

Check out the video below of J Reed spitting a few rap bars…

FLIP THE PAGES BELOW TO SEE MORE PICS OF THE COUPLE>>>>