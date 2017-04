The late Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia sat down with ABC’s “Good Morning America” and opened up about her life with the recording artist in her new memoir, “The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince.”

In the interview and book, Garcia shares the stories of her 4-year marriage to Prince, her life as a belly dancer and backup singer for the superstar, experiencing the loss of her and Prince’s infant son and much more.

FLIP THE PAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVUEW>>>