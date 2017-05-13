In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the always outspoken and honest Charlamagne Tha God opened up about his personal life, including what it was like working with Wendy Williams, why he hated ‘Ladies Night,’ his high school sweetheart turned wife cheating on him back in college and why he bought some “peen pills” to increase the size of his manhood.
