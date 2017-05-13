



In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the always outspoken and honest Charlamagne Tha God opened up about his personal life, including what it was like working with Wendy Williams, why he hated ‘Ladies Night,’ his high school sweetheart turned wife cheating on him back in college and why he bought some “peen pills” to increase the size of his manhood.

Watch the interview below…

This is not the first time Charlamagne has discussed how he felt when he found out his wife cheated on him and why he felt the need to purchase peen pills. In a past segment on “The Brilliant Idiots Podcast,” Charlamagne really went into detail on this subject matter.

