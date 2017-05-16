



Actor Ricky Whittle stopped by the “Wendy Williams Show” over the Mother’s Day weekend and opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Kirstina Colonna, female fans mailing him their used underwear, why he stopped drinking 4 years ago and his new show, “American Gods” on Starz.

In case you did not know, Ricky Whittle first came to prominence as a model for Reebok in the early 2000s. He has starred in the United Kingdom’s “Hollyoaks,” TV series “Mistresses,” The CW’s post-apocalyptic drama The 100 and had a recurring role on Single Ladies.

Watch the interview below…

Whittle’s girlfriend, Kirstina Colonna, is a Venezuelan, Italian, and German model, actress, and producer born in Northern California. Since moving to Los Angeles she has appeared in several publications and productions including- Maxim, FHM, Spike TV, Break.com, Funny or Die, Chelsea Lately’s After Lately, The E! Channel, Tosh.O, The Today Show, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, indie films and numerous lingerie catalogs.

When Kirstina not in front of the camera, she spends her time as an active vegan, certified yoga instructor, reflexologist and aroma touch therapist.

