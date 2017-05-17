Congratulations: Robert Griffin III Gets Engaged To His Pregnant Girlfriend Grete Sadeiko After Just Finalizing His Divorce With Ex-Wife! (Photos)!





TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate NFL star Robert Griffin III and his pregnant girlfriend Grete Sadeiko on getting engaged over the Mother’s Day weekend.

Robert popped the big question to the Florida State University track star while spending a sunny day out at the beach in Fort Lauderdale.

After happily saying “Yes,” Grete, who also announced she’s’ pregnant, posted a statement saying, “Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever.” She also said, “We are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world.”

The couple’s upcoming marriage will be RG3’s second. Before the proposal, Robert finalized his divorce from his college sweetheart Rebecca Liddicoat (see photo below). Robert and Rebecca have 1 child together, a girl named Reese Ann Griffin, born on May 21, 2015.

