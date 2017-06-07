Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross Says She Absolutely Regrets Having An Abortion Just Before Competing In The 2008 Olympic Games! (Video)





Four-time Olympic Gold medalist and currently pregnant Sanya Richards-Ross says she “absolutely” has regrets over getting an abortion right before competing in the 2008 Beijing Olympics…. explaining, “It breaks my heart to think about it”.

Watch the video below…

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sanya and her NFL star hubby Aaron Ross are currently expecting their first child together.

Ross, 34, an NFL cornerback, and Richards-Ross, 31, were married back in 2010 after seven years of dating. Aaron Ross is a two-time Super Bowl champion who has played with the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens.