



Meet Jordyn Taylor, girlfriend of “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah.

It is not clear when and where the two first met, but we do know they have been dating since 2015. Trevor and his multi-talented girlfriend of two years Jordyn are definitely flying high in success these days.

Trevor, a Cape Town – South African comedian, is currently the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” Trevor was born in Johannesburg, Africa. His mother is black and of Xhosa ethnicity, and his father is white and of Swiss German ethnicity. Noah speaks several languages including English, Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Tswana, Tsonga, Afrikaans and some German and Spanish. In March 2015, Comedy Central announced that Noah would succeed Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show.”

Jordyn Taylor is a model and singer/songwriter, and also a real estate agent. Taylor, who is of Filipino descent, was born in Albuquerque New Mexico.

Taylor, who originally hails from Los Angeles, now lives with Noah on the Upper West Side in New York City. She also works at Ram, modeling in the dealer’s auto shows.