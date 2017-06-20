Remember Him: Actor Tyrin Turner Speaks On How He Landed The Lead Role As Caine In The Movie ‘Menace II Society’ And What It Was Like Working With 2Pac, Jada Pinkett, Janet Jackson And More. (Video)





Actor Tyrin Turner sat down with VladTV and talked about the chain of events that led to him landing the role of Caine in the black legendary hood movie,”Menace II Society.”

Also, Turner revealed what it was like working with the movie’s group of actors and musicians, among them Jada Pinkett, rapper Too Short, and 2Pac.

Tyrin Turner has appeared in movies since 1989. Turner is best known for playing the main character, Kaydee “Caine” Lawson, in the 1993 movie “Menace II Society.” He also has made guest appearances on television shows such as Chicago Hope and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and has made several cameos in music videos throughout the 90s.

Tyrin has been married to his long time wife Amina Garner with whom he has two children, twins – Shamya Turner and his son is Raheem.

In a past interview back in 2013, Tyrin chopped it up with Thisis50.com and spoke on the Jamie Foxx gay rumors and his close relationship with him.

