Cops And Barbers: White Cop And Black Barber Team Up To Bring Peace To Their City! (Video)





In the wake of the Michael Brown shooting and the resulting unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, a barber in Charlotte named Shaun “Lucky” Corbett wanted to do his part to ease tensions his own community.

So how did Shaun do this? Shaun reached out to his local police department to explore how he could help encourage and build stronger bonds between officers and the city. Shaun teamed up with Officer Rob Dance to start a mentoring program to encourage cooperation and understanding. And, so far, the program has been successful in opening up a productive and important dialogue between the police force and the community.



Watch the video below….