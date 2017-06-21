Wow: Diddy Beats Out Beyonce As Being The 2017 Highest Paid Celebrity According To Forbes! (Video)
Kevin Hart Speaks On His Marriage To Eniko Parrish: “She Got “Kevin 2.0!” (Video)
Demetrius Shipp Jr. Talks Going From Stocking Boxes At Target To Starring As Tupac Shakur In New Movie ‘All Eyez On Me!’ (Video)
Congratulations: Ice Cube Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame! (Video)
Kevin Hart Speaks On Bill Maher Saying The N-Word, The Time When He Almost Became A Stripper, Riding Private Jets With Jay Z & More! (Video)

Cops And Barbers: White Cop And Black Barber Team Up To Bring Peace To Their City! (Video)



In the wake of the Michael Brown shooting and the resulting unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, a barber in Charlotte named Shaun “Lucky” Corbett wanted to do his part to ease tensions his own community.

So how did Shaun do this? Shaun reached out to his local police department to explore how he could help encourage and build stronger bonds between officers and the city. Shaun teamed up with Officer Rob Dance to start a mentoring program to encourage cooperation and understanding. And, so far, the program has been successful in opening up a productive and important dialogue between the police force and the community.

Watch the video below….

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment