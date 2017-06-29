Pray For Her: Mother Fears For Children After Learning She Has Cancer Hours After Losing Husband To ALS Disease! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has a heartfelt-sad story to report about a a 36-year-old Minnesota mother of two, who was diagnosed with cancer just hours after her husband died from ALS.

People.com reports:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The mom of two boys — 6 years old and 5 years old — was on the phone with the funeral director on June 16 when her doctor called and told her the devastating news.

“That’s when she said, ‘It’s cancer and it doesn’t look good,’ ” Tessie Sylvester of Minneapolis told WCCO.

Before she was given her diagnosis, Tessie’s husband John, 44, a former Minnesota Thunder soccer player, told her that morning that he knew it was his last day alive.

Tessie was shocked to find out that she now has her own battle to take on.

After a routine checkup, her blood work led to a biopsy, which showed that she has adenocarcinoma, a type of cancerous tumor that can occur in several parts of the body. While doctors told she has a mass on her liver, it could also be elsewhere in her body.

According to a GoFundMe page that was created for her family — which has already brought in over $114,000 — it’s unclear what the primary source of the cancer is, but it has metastasized to Tessie’s liver and lymph nodes, making surgery not an option for her.