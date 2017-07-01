NBA Star Chris Bosh’s Daughter Mother Allison Mathis Says He Cost Her $1 Million + Future Income After Getting Her Fired From “Basketball Wives” Show. (Details)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star Chris Bosh’s daughter mother, Allison Mathis, is returning to court demanding her lawsuit against him not be thrown out because he cost her $1 million dollars plus future income, due to him getting her fired from VH1’s “Basketball Wives” back in 2011.

On June 21st, Bosh’s baby mama, Allison Mathis, responded to the retired NBA players motion to dismiss her lawsuit before it heads to trial.

Mathis explains that she signed her Basketball Wives deal in early 2011. After entering into the contract, she filmed for the show with co-star Royce Reed, Dwight Howard’s baby mama.

Despite not trashing his name, months after she began filming Bosh attempted to interfere by reaching out to the producers and claiming Mathis signed a non-disclosure agreement prohibiting her from speaking about Bosh on camera. He would file suit and she would be fired.

She accuses Bosh of wrongfully depriving her of the opportunity to provide a decent income for herself and daughter, even though she did nothing to harm his financial empire.

Mathis believes due to being fired she lost out of a minimum of $191k (which was due on her contract) + upwards of $1 million dollars in lost opportunities for future earning including appearance fees, licensing deals, book contracts and endorsements deals.

Instead, she has been forced to support herself through clerical and retail work. She claims to have struggled financially since being fired and even had to file for bankruptcy to save the home where she lives with her daughter.

Mathis’ lawsuit has been pending since 2011 with both parties still battling it out over her claim he made her lose up to 250k by interfering with her TV deal. She is seeking damages for him having her fired. The lawsuit is heading to trial with both parties preparing their case for the courtroom showdown. Click here to read the entire article.