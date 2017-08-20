Joy Taylor: 5 Fast Facts You Probably Did Not Know (Video)





Who is Joy Taylor?

Joy Taylor is a radio personality and television host/moderator for Fox Sports 1’s studio show “Undisputed,” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. Prior to joining Fox Sports in March 2016, Taylor was the host of Fantasy Football and Thursday Night Live Today on CBSSports.com.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Here are 5 fast facts you probably did not know about Joy:

1. Joy Taylor was born on January 17th, 1987, in Pittsburgh, PA.

2. Taylor attended Barry University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Communications in 2009.

3. Back in 2014, Joy spoke out and shared a personal story of being a victim of domestic violence in the past.

Watch the video below:

4. Joy Taylor’s father is African-American and her mother is Caucasian.

5. Joy is the younger sister to NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

A few weeks ago, Joy spoke about her relationship with her big brother Jason, who played 15 seasons in the NFL and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Watch the video below:

Skip asked me what @jasontaylor99 has meant to me on @undisputedonfs1 today ❤️ A post shared by Joy Taylor (@joytaylortalks) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Is Joy Taylor married? Who is her husband?

Joy married her longtime boyfriend Richard Giannotti a day before Valentines Day in 2016 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Their grand ceremony was conducted at the Biltmore Luxury Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Joy and Richard first met while they were attending a conference together. After that conference, they went on a few dates and decided they want it to star dating. After two years of dating, they decided to take their relationship to next level and and tied the knot.

Joy’s husband, Richard Giannotti, is a financial advisor with Global Wealth Management. He was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, FL and he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami.

Giannotti began his career playing baseball at the national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he was a 1st team All-State Outfielder. Following High School, Mr. Giannotti earned an athletic scholarship to the University of Miami where he started as a freshman, eventually helping lead the Hurricanes to 2 College World Series appearances.

In 2004, Mr. Giannotti was drafted by the Anaheim Angels, which sparked a 9 year professional baseball career with the Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League (Independent). While playing, he built a vast network as a player, mentor and friend that is second to none. Mr. Giannotti is very detail-oriented, making sure each client of of Global Wealth Management and the GWM Athlete Asset Management Division feels as if they are the only client by always presenting himself available.



Photo Source/Credit: Joy Taylor / Richard Giannotti