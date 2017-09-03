Real Thirsty: Social Media Reacts To Bow Wow Shooting His Shot At Iggy Azalea! (Video)





After getting roasted on social media for the #BowWowChallenge a few weeks back, rapper/actor Shad “Bow Wow” Moss is at it again.

After female rapper Iggy Azalea posted an Instagram video of herself showing off her body in skin tight clothes, she had tons of people including Bow Wow thirsting to get at her.

Here’s the thirst trap video below that Iggy posted of herself.

#iggyazalea showing off them cheeks. KEEP IT TRILL. Is her music career dead or na? A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

After DJ Akademiks reposted the video above on his account, Bow Wow could not help himself and hopped in the comment to shoot his shot at Iggy…telling her he would love to lick her you-no-what.

Bow Wow wrote:

As you already know, folks on social media could not wait to kick off of the roasting and memes.

