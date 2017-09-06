Retired NBA Star Tracy McGrady And Wife CleRenda Host Free Labor Day Barbecue For 800 Hurricane Harvey Victims! (Video)

TheBallerLife.com has learned that retired NBA star Tracy McGrady and his wife, CleRenda, who currently live in the Houston suburbs, hosted a free Labor Day barbecue for over 800 Hurricane Harvey victims living in Houston’s heavily flooded Third Ward and Sunnyside neighborhoods.
“We wanted to be able to give back,” CleRenda McGrady, who works as a life coach at Project P.U.S.H., told the Houston Chronicle on Monday.ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
The McGradys were lucky during the storm. Situated on a hill, their Sugar Land house was spared from flooding. Despite not experiencing the turmoil first hand, they saw enough on television to know they wanted to do something for the recovery effort.
“There are a lot of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. What was important to us was to serve an area that already needed an extra boost,” CleRenda McGrady continued. “That’s why we decided to come to this particular area: to show them some extra love. Labor Day is all about barbecue, so we wanted to bring the barbecue to them.”
“We put it together in less than 24 hours,” Tracy McGrady added of the event that reportedly fed 800 people at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Monday. “The biggest thing is to get people away from the devastation to bring some happiness, some joyous times and some laughter. We all need that.”
Today was a good day! 😀Round one was here in the Third Ward/Sunnyside community providing the most amaaaaazing BBQ meals ever! Thank you so very much for everyone that pitched in and gave their time! Way too many to thank without me forgetting someone….but thank you! Big thank you to my bro @chefreynold for helping to pick up and organize all the food! There was so much food left over that we boxed individual meals and distributed them throughout the community… swipe 👈🏽@tazarra @jsupermom @zoecamby @ashleywalston504 @onlyshelby1 @skinliqueur @clevellharris @kachellekelly @asylvester1 @mrsericawiley #HoustonStrong #ProjectPUSH #PushThru #HurricaneHarvey #ProudToServe
Tracy and CleRenda met in 1998. The two married on September 12th 2006 on a beautiful beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. They have three children.