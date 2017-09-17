Watch: Roland Martin And Chris Spencer Have A ‘Step Off’ To Atomic Dog Song! (Video)





When actor/comedian Chris Spencer challenged “News One Now” host Roland Martin to play the song “Atomic Dog” while in the presence of an Omega Psi Phi, Roland, who is Alpha Phi Alpha, decided he would take it a step further and challenged Chris to a step off.

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When @therealchrisspencer challenges an Alpha to play Atomic Dog with an Omega @buddylewisjokes on the golf course! #rollinwithroland #allthattv A post shared by Roland S. Martin (@rolandsmartin) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

In case you did not know, black fraternities like Omega Psi Phi, Alpha Psi Alpha and many more were created in the early 1900’s because white people would not allow blacks into their fraternities and sororities.