Ludacris Shows Off His Private Owned Plane With Black Father & Son Pilots! (Video)
Joy Taylor: 5 Fast Facts You Probably Did Not Know (Video)
75 NYPD Officers Rally In Support Of Colin Kaepernick…..Wearing #ImWithKap Shirts! (Video)
NFL Star Teddy Bridgewater’s Girlfriend Erika Cardona Authors New Children’s Book Titled, ‘Little Bear Teddy: Big Dream Come True.’
Rappers LL Cool J And Fat Joe Double Date With Their Wives In New York! (Photos)

Watch: Roland Martin And Chris Spencer Have A ‘Step Off’ To Atomic Dog Song! (Video)



When actor/comedian Chris Spencer challenged “News One Now” host Roland Martin to play the song “Atomic Dog” while in the presence of an Omega Psi Phi, Roland, who is Alpha Phi Alpha, decided he would take it a step further and challenged Chris to a step off.

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In case you did not know, black fraternities like Omega Psi Phi, Alpha Psi Alpha and many more were created in the early 1900’s because white people would not allow blacks into their fraternities and sororities.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment