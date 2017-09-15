



The speculation is now officially over!!

Actor Idris Elba and his new girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre made their relationship official this past weekend by going public together at the premiere party for Idris’ new film Molly’s Game at the Toronto International Film Festival and on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Mountain Between Us.’

Who is Sabrina Dhowre?

Sabrina Dhowre is a 29-year-old actress and model, who is of Somali descent. Sabrina Dhowre is an american actress and model. In 2014, she was crowned Miss Vancouver.

When did Sabrina and Idris Elba start dating?

According to The Sun, Idris was first spotted looking cosy with Sabrina in Manchester last month but reports suggest they have been secretly seeing each other for six months. The relationship has very quickly moved to the next level and they went public with their love when they attended the premiere party for Idris’ new film Molly’s Game, at the Toronto International Film Festival. Meanwhile, Sabrina has been busy plastering images of Idris across her Snapchat account, including a smiley shot showing the TV star looking very chic in a black suit, shirt and tie.

Sabrina Dhowre is aged 29, which makes her 16 years younger than Idris Elba, who is currently 45-years-old.