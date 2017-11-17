NFL Star Marquise Goodwin And Wife Morgan Open Up About Tragic Loss Of Their New Born Son Just Hours Before Game!





NFL star Marquise Goodwin and his wife Morgan sat down with CBS This Morning and opened up about the sudden death of their new born baby boy — and Goodwin’s difficult decision to take the field and paly a game just hours later.

This past Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Goodwin scored an 83-yard touchdown Sunday and blew a kiss to the sky as he crossed into the end zone and dropped to his knees in honor of their late son. But it wasn’t until after the game that Goodwin and his wife revealed what had happened to their son.

Watch the interview below: