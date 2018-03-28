



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA legend Michael Jordan’s net worth has increased $350 million over the last year….bringing his net worth to a whopping $1.65 billion dollars.

Jordan, who played 15 seasons in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, is currently the principal owner and chairman of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Via Forbes: “Despite the lack of on-court success, the Hornets have been a slam dunk for Jordan as an investment. Jordan was a minority investor in the club starting in 2006 before he paid a grossed-up value of $175 million in 2010 for the team—mostly inherited debt—along with the promise to fund tens of millions of dollars in future operating losses. Forbes valued the team in February at $1.05 billion, including $150 million in debt. Jordan owns roughly 90% of the Hornets. The soaring team value and continued success of Nike’s Jordan Brand pushed Jordan’s net worth to $1.65 billion in Forbes’ billionaires’ list this month. The tally is up $350 million from 12 months earlier.” Jordan ranks as the 1,477th wealthiest person in the world, up 90 spots from last year. His rank in the U.S. is No. 455 (the cutoff for the Forbes 400 was $2 billion last year). Jordan ranks as the 1,477th wealthiest person in the world, up 90 spots from last year. His rank in the U.S. is No. 455 (the cutoff for the Forbes 400 was $2 billion last year).

Jordan proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Cuban-American model, Yvette Prieto, on Christmas 2011. They were married on April 27th, 2013, at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. On February 11th, 2014, Prieto gave birth to identical twin daughters named Victoria and Ysabel.