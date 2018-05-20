



Meet Stephanie Hurtado Green, wife of NBA star Jeff Green.

Jeff and Stephanie met through mutual friends at a club in Miami. Jeff’s best friend and Stephanie had a friend in common which led Stephanie and Jeff to meet. Throughout the night, he could not take his eyes off her. They spent the night talking and laughing, soon enough night came to an end and it was time for them to part ways. Before they left for the night numbers were exchanged.

Soon after Jeff had text messaged Stephanie, although she was hesitant at first and did take some time to reply. Jeff’s persistence and warm gestures soon won her over. Every day they texted and spoke on the phone for three whole months until they finally were able to see each other again … at this point there was no turning back. Both knew there was something unique and special in one another, something different from all the rest. From that day forward they were inseparable and so began their love story.

After dating for a while, Jeff knew Stephanie was the “one and proposed during a trip to Greece in the summer of 2016. The happy couple married on August 9th, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami.

Stephanie and Jeff welcomed their beautiful daughter Sofia Jade in February 2017. Also, Stephanie is expecting another girl any day now.

Stephanie Green, maiden name Stephanie Hurtado, was born on September 17th, 1990, in Miami, Florida. Stephanie graduated in 2015 from Florida International University.

At the time of this writing, Jeffrey Green currently plays for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. After playing three seasons of college basketball for Georgetown University, Jeff entered the 2007 NBA draft, where he was selected fifth overall by the Boston Celtics. Green was subsequently traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent four seasons before being traded back to the Celtics during the 2010–11 season. After that, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando magic before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Photo Source/Credit: Jeff Green