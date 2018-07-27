



Meet Tiffany Luce Chancellor, wife of NFL star Kam Chancellor.

We are not sure how Kam and Tiffany first met or when they started dating, but we do know Kam popped the big question to his then girlfriend Tiffany back in November 2016.

The lovely couple tied the knot on July 8th, 2017.

Kam’s wife, maiden name Tiffany Luce, is an actress and model, known for her roles in The Librarians (2014), Grimm (2011) and The Reason (2013).

Kameron Chancellor played for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. He played college football at Virginia Tech, and was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks, defeating the Denver Broncos.

On June 2nd, 2010, the Seattle Seahawks signed Chancellor to a four year $2 million contract, that included a signing bonus of $213,000.

On April 22nd, 2013, the Seattle Seahawks signed Chancellor to a four-year, $28 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed and a $5 million signing bonus. On August 1st, 2017, Chancellor signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension with $25 million guaranteed with the Seahawks.

On November 18th 2017, it was announced that Chancellor would miss the rest of the season after suffering a neck injury in Week 10. On July 1st, 2018, Chancellor announced his commitment to retirement from the NFL, citing the neck injury suffered during the 2017 season.

