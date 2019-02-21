Meet Joel Embiid’s Fiancee Anna De Paula





Meet Anna De Paula, fiancee of NBA star Joel Embiid.

We are not sure how Joel and Anna first met, but we do know the couple was first seen out together in public in China back in October 2018. Three weeks after, the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a photo to his Instagram page showing the two kissing at a game.

In an exclusive interview with GQ back in October, Embiid opened up about the type of woman he is looking for to be his mate.

Embiid said:

“When you’re dating in the NBA, You gotta do your background check, You don’t want to be that guy marrying a girl that someone else in the NBA has been with…. I’m sure some guys end up getting married to women that have been around. And maybe on the court they also get told, ‘Hey, I f*cked your wife.’”

This past Valentine’s Day, Joel posted a photo of them hugged up explaining how Anna “trusted the process, which resulted to him putting a ring on it.

On the same day, Anna posted the same pic with a different caption saying:

“I wish I could explain your eyes, and how the sound of your voice gives me butterflies. How your smile makes my heart skip a beat and how every time I’m with you, I feel so complete. ❤️ #happyvalentinesday”

Anna De Paula, age 24, is from Rio de Janerio, Brazil. Anna is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who has more than 196,000 Instagram followers. She skyrocketed to fame after winning the 2017 Sports Illustrated model search.

Joel Embiid, who is from Cameroon, a country in Central Africa, is currently playing forth NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. After one year of college basketball with the Kansas Jayhawks, Joel was drafted third overall in the 2014 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

On October 10th, 2017, Embiid signed a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension with the 76ers, with the ability to earn an additional $30 million if he earns an All-NBA first-, second- or third-team selection, or is named MVP in 2017–18.

Photo Source/Credit: Joel Embiid