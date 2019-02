With a net worth of over $3 billion, Oprah Winfrey was the richest African-American of the 20th century and North America’s first black multi-billionaire. Often called the most powerful woman in the world, Oprah became the first black person to rank among the 50 most generous Americans, by giving away about $400 million to educational causes.

