DJ Khaled, real name Khaled Mohamed, stopped by “CBS This Morning” recently and discussed his new song titled, “Higher,” which features John Legend and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Also, Khaled discussed fatherhood, his relationship with Nipsey Hustle and why he made his 2-year-old son an executive producer on his new album, “Father of Asahd,” which features more than 30 artists.

Watch the video below: