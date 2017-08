In September, The Voice” coach Jennifer Hudson is teaming up with Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland for Season 13. “The Voice” returns on Sept. 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Hudson will join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus on “The Voice” and she looking forward to Battle Round advisor Kelly Rowland making Team J.Hud unstoppable.

